Dolphins waive Ray Lima

Getty Images

NFL teams are expected to have a maximum of 80 players on their rosters for the start of training camp as a result of modifications from the normal course of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous roster limit was 90 players and that means there are going to be a lot of players getting cut around the league in the near future. The Dolphins got closer to the new ceiling on Thursday.

The team announced that they have waived defensive tackle Ray Lima. Lima signed with the Dolphins earlier this year after going undrafted out of Iowa State. He had 87 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss for the Cyclones.

Lima’s departure leaves the Dolphins with 86 players, so there will be more cuts to come once the expected change to roster sizes becomes official.

UPDATE 4:44 p.m. ET: Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Lima did not report with the team’s other rookies. Head coach Brian Flores spoke with him, but Lima has decided not to continue his football career.