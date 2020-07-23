FOX to use virtual fans for MLB games, talking to NFL

Getty Images

Major League Baseball will start its delayed 2020 season on Thursday night when the Yankees visit the Nationals in Washington.

There won’t be any fans at that or any other baseball games, but FOX has come up with a way to make it feel less emptier n their broadcasts of games. FOX Sports executive vice president Brad Zager told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that they will employ virtual fans to make the games feel “as authentic and organic as possible.”

FOX also televises NFL games and Zager said they are talking to the league about plans for the fall.

“We will learn a lot,” Zager said. “The NFL has been partnering with us and knows where we are in this process, and we will continue to work with them as we get closer to NFL season in rolling it out there, if we do.”

We know that the Jets and Giants won’t have fans at games this season while other teams remain hopeful that they’ll have some actual fans in the stands come September.