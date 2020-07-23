Fritz Pollard Alliance concerned about Washington hiring process

Getty Images

Washington owner Daniel Snyder has a number of problems on his plate at the moment, and he may have created a new one for himself.

According to Jason Reid of ESPN.com, the Fritz Pollard Alliance is concerned that the team did not adhere to the expanded Rooney Rule provisions that cover executive hires when they brought in a new chief marketing officer and senior vice president of media.

“The Fritz Pollard Alliance has sent inquiries to the NFL and to the Washington Football Team regarding the hiring process for Terry Bateman and Julie Donaldson,” executive director Rod Graves said.

When the NFL expanded the Rooney Rule in May, it required teams to include minorities and/or female applicants for top executive positions in non-football jobs as well.

In the team’s release regarding Donaldson’s hiring as senior vice president of media, they noted she would be the first female to be a full-time part of a team’s radio team, in addition to her other responsibilities running the team’s broadcast operation.

Bateman is a long-time Snyder associate, who has been advising him in recent years, which makes that job look like a quick hire of a known commodity.

If the league’s serious about the Rooney Rule, at some point they have to actually require teams to follow it when making decisions.

Snyder’s also dealing with the fallout from the Washington Post report of 15 women alleging sexual harassment in the workplace, and finally changing the team’s racial slur nickname after years of refusing to do so.