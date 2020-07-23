Green Bay bidding to host 2024 NFL draft

Getty Images

Green Bay is making progress in its attempt to host a future NFL draft.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy told shareholders in a virtual meeting that Green Bay is a “finalist” to host the 2024 draft, according to WTMJ.

Green Bay had been considered a strong candidate to host the 2022 draft, but when Las Vegas lost the 2020 draft because of the pandemic, the 2022 draft was awarded to Las Vegas instead. The 2021 draft is in Cleveland and the 2023 draft is in Kansas City.

The NFL has turned the draft into a traveling road show, and it has become a major tourist event that several cities want to host. Green Bay has been angling for the draft for years, and 2024 may be the time.