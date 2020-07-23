Harrison Hand, Brian Cole agree to contracts with Vikings

Getty Images

Using fifteen draft picks in April left the Vikings with a lot of contracts to get done with their rookie class and they’re almost done with their work.

Agent Leigh Steinberg announced that fifth-round cornerback Harrison Hand has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that seventh-round safety Brian Cole has also agreed to his first NFL contract.

First-round cornerback Jeff Gladney and seventh-round defensive end Kenny Willekes are the remaining unsigned picks in Minnesota.

Hand first went to Baylor to play for current Panthers head coach Matt Rhule before transferring to Temple, which is where Rhule coached before moving on to Waco. He had 59 tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions in his lone season with the Owls.

Cole also switched schools as he went from Michigan to Mississippi State after a stop in community college. He had 78 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions in 17 games for the SEC school.