Jeff Gladney’s signing wraps up Vikings’ draft class

Getty Images

It is finished.

The Vikings have all 15 members of their draft class under contract, the team announced Thursday. The 15 draft picks are the most by one team in a seven-round draft in NFL history.

Minnesota’s draft class broke a seven-round draft record of 14 selections made by the 1997 Dolphins and 2016 Browns. The draft became seven rounds in 1994.

Quarterback Nate Stanley became the team’s first rookie to sign, getting his deal done July 13.

Jeff Gladney, the 31st overall choice, was the last of the 15 to sign. The TCU cornerback received a four-year, $10.991 million deal that includes a $5.553 million signing bonus, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Gladney started 10 of 12 games in 2019, making 31 tackles, an interception and 1.5 tackles for loss. His 14 passes defensed led the Big 12.