Jets sign third-round pick Ashtyn Davis to complete draft class

The New York Jets have signed third-round pick Ashtyn Davis to round out the signings of their 2020 draft class.

The safety out of the University of California was the last of the Jets’ nine-man class to sign their rookie deal. According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the deal is worth $4.9 million.

A former walk-on at Cal, Davis had 171 tackles with seven interceptions, 19 passes defended and three forced fumbles in his 49 career games for the Golden Bears. He began his college career at cornerback before moving to safety. He was named a second-team All-Pac-12 selection last season.