Lions’ rookies won’t report until next week

Getty Images

The Lions have delayed their reporting date for rookies.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that “with everything going on, and some of the uncertainty with things in the league still, the Lions are just having their rookies report for coronavirus testing and physicals next week.”

The Lions could have had their rookies begin COVID-19 testing today.

Instead, Detroit is expected to start testing Tuesday followed by a 48-hour wait and then a final round of coronvirus tests Friday and then physicals. So it will be next weekend before the Lions begin any strength and conditioning work.