Lions say reduced seating capacity will follow state government recommendations

The Lions informed season ticket holders on Wednesday that they might not be sitting in the seats they purchased this season, but the team says it’s too early to say how many fans will attend games.

In an email to season ticket holders, the Lions made clear that this year will be very different.

“The most prominent change will be the number of fans allowed to attend games at Ford Field,” the email said, via the Detroit Free Press, adding, “capacity restrictions have not yet been determined by government officials. A capacity reduction will impact season ticket memberships for the 2020 season, as we will be unable to offer members customary and previously assigned seat locations. Once Michigan state government regulations are established and the NFL finalizes specific gameday protocols, we will provide further updates regarding seating options for the 2020 season.”

Current regulations in Michigan only allow up to 250 people at any event, but it’s unclear how far along Michigan will be in its reopening plan by the time the Lions start the season on September 13.