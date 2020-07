Getty Images

The retirement of Michael Bennett sparked plenty of praise for the fact that he always performed at a higher level than his statistics reflected.

That gave us an idea for a PFT Live draft: Who are the current players who are better than their stats would suggest?

Our choices appear in the attached video. Watch it, please. And then post comments with your own choices, or criticism of ours, below.

We usually do a draft every day on PFT Live. You can catch it on NBCSN or SiriusXM 211 or Sky Sports.