NFLPA player reps will talk Friday as union, NFL continue negotiations

Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA continue negotiating Thursday night, with training camp hanging in the balance.

NFLPA team player reps will meet on a conference call Friday morning to get an update, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

A report earlier Thursday indicated owners want an agreement by Sunday when the Texans and Chiefs, who play the first game of the season, are scheduled to begin strength and conditioning work. Otherwise, the NFL could halt training camps or go virtual indefinitely.

The NFL and the union are hung up on three key issues, according to Graziano.

The sides have not agreed on the rules for the training camp acclimation period, the procedures for opting out of this season and how to handle the inevitable revenue losses from this season.