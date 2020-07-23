Paul Tagliague will get Hall of Fame ring at 2021 Bears-Packers game

Getty Images

Most who make it to the Hall of Fame have a clear connection to a team. Former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue doesn’t. When he gets his Hall of Fame ring, he’ll have a connection to two teams.

Via former NFL spokesman Joe Browne, the Packers have granted Tagliabue’s request to receive his Hall of Fame ring before the Chicago-Green Bay at Lambeau Field in 2021.

“No one values history [and] tradition of NFL more than” Tagliabue, Browne said.

Tagliabue was elected by a specially-selected panel that picked 15 Hall of Famers to go along with the five-member 2020 modern-era class. The pandemic has scrapped the 2020 enshrinement of all of them, setting the stage for a mega-class of 28 in 2021.