Quinnen Williams’ court date postponed again

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams‘ court date was postponed again, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Williams was scheduled for an appearance in Queens Criminal Court on Thursday. A new date has not been set.

Williams was arrested at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on March 5 after a gun was found in his carry-on luggage. He was charged with two felonies — criminal possession of a firearm (handgun unlicensed in New York) and criminal possession of a weapon (ammo clip), per court records.

His initial court date of March 25 was postponed because of COVID-19.

Williams was the Jets’ first-round pick in 2019. He had 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 13 appearances.