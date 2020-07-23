Report: Bruce Arians is still determining how close he’ll be to players

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians turns 68 in October. He’s had prostate, skin, and kidney cancer. He’s at high risk of a serious outcome, if he contracts COVID-19. As a result, he’s still deciding how close he’ll get to players during training camp, practices, and games.

“Bruce Arians is still, last I heard, was trying to make a decision how active he was going to be in terms of proximity, physical proximity to his players,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said recently on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “He’s a high-risk guy. I’m a high-risk guy. You’re in your sixties, you’ve had cancer or you have cancer still.”

It’s a serious situation for Arians, who needs to be very careful about his health. Every older coach and/or any coach with a health condition that increases his risk needs to be careful, too.

With all the talk about whether players will opt out of the 2020 season, there’s been no talk about coaches opting out. For some of them, it should be a real consideration.