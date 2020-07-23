Report: Rams push back start date, new one to be determined

Getty Images

Uncertainty seems to be the operative word regarding sports at the moment, and now the Rams aren’t sure when they’ll show up.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, the Rams were initially scheduled to report to camp on July 28, but that date has been pushed back.

A new date has yet to be determined.

While most teams have rookies and quarterbacks coming in now for testing, the majority of teams were scheduled to be in camp by next Tuesday.

Players are still making their way to the Los Angeles area, but the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is making everything more complicated. California just passed New York for most cases in the nation, so gathering 80 or so players plus coaches and staff from every corner of the country was never going to be a simple process.