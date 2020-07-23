Tom Brady reports to Bucs facility for first time, for test

AP

Tom Brady has finally arrived at the Buccaneers facility.

Or, their COVID-19 testing trailer, at least.

The new Bucs quarterback made his first trip to the team complex, making a quick dash into the testing area.

Because he’s Tom Brady and because he’s playing for the Bucs now, there was even helicopter footage on the local news (via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13).

Like all players, Brady will have to pass a pair of tests 72 hours apart before he can enter the facility for real, in advance of next week’s opening of training camp.

Brady has held some workouts with teammates — in defiance of NFLPA recommendations — but signaled his solidarity with the union last night, urging players to “stay unified” to get answers from the NFL.