Tua Tagovailoa feels ready to go for Dolphins

Dolphins rookies are reporting for a first round of COVID-19 testing on Thursday and those who test negative twice will be allowed into the team facility for their first NFL training camp.

For quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, that would be a big step closer to his return to action for the first time since he suffered a season-ending hip injury. Tagovailoa proclaimed himself healthy some time ago and he’s raring to return nine months after he went down.

“I’d say I’m ready to go,” Tagovailoa said, via Chris Bumbaca of USAToday.com. “It’s kind of those things where you start getting the itch to get back out on the field, to be able to compete. It’s going to be a new setting, so that’s what’s even more exciting.”

Tagovailoa will join Ryan Fitzpatrick in the quarterback room and said a player “can only go up with your game” by learning from such an experienced player. How long he’ll be learning is unclear and actually getting back on the field is essential to finding the answer to that question.