Tyreek Hill says Chiefs could win seven titles

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is taking the over.

Days after Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones predicted the team would win “five-plus” rings, his teammate upped the ante during an appearance on ESPN.

“Well, I’m not gonna say he’s telling a fib,” Hill said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “But Chris Jones, he’s definitely — he’s definitely a man of his word, and we’re definitely creating something special here in KC, so I don’t see why not.

“Why say five? Why not go seven rings? Right now we’re just chasing [Michael] Jordan, so that’s what we do. So I’m going over five, and I’m saying seven.”

That would be quite an accomplishment, since only two franchises have won six Super Bowls (the Steelers and Patriots). Jordan won six titles with the Chicago Bulls.

That said, they have quarterback Patrick Mahomes under contract through 2031, so there’s time for them to build on last year’s championship, even if it was just their first.