Washington never discussed changing its colors

Getty Images

Washington changed its name. It changed its logo. It did not change its colors.

Terry Bateman, hired recently as the team’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said burgundy and gold always was going to remain.

“That’s not something we ever discussed changing,” Bateman said, via John Keim of ESPN. “We want to preserve the history. We have a great history. We want to link it in. The burgundy and gold is an important part of who we are. I can’t see that changing, but that’s not my call.”

Bateman said the decision to go with “Washington Football Team” was made after team officials never got close on picking a new name.

The team will make merchandise available on Fanatics and NFL Shop in the coming days.