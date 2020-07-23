Washington rebranding already hits Twitter, and merchandise

Getty Images

Washington decided to do away with its racial slur nickname on July 13, and announced moments ago that they’d be going by “Washington Football Team” until they come up with a new one.

The rebranding is already hitting the digital space, as they’ve got a new Twitter handle, going by @WashingtonNFL now.

Of course, that takes you to a screen with a picture of the old logo still visible, a sign that perhaps this effort wasn’t buttoned-up and ready for a seamless rollout.

They’re in the process of tweeting out positive reactions from players about the new uniforms, which won’t have the old logo or name on them, and will have player numbers on the new helmets.

So if you like the new look as much as Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Kerrigan, Daron Payne, and Jonathan Allen, you can add to your wardrobe. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, merchandise will be available on Fanatics and NFL Shop in the coming days.