Washington signs Khaleke Hudson to wrap up draft class

Thursday started with the news that Chase Young signed his rookie deal and it didn’t take long before Washington put the finishing touches on their entire draft class.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that fifth-rounder Khaleke Hudson signed with the team. The Washington Post previously reported that seventh-round pick Kamren Curl signed and that leaves all eight picks with done deals.

Hudson played as a hybrid safety/linebacker while at Michigan and Washington lists him as a linebacker on their roster. He had 101 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks for the Wolverines last season.

Curl started at safety for Arkansas the last three seasons. He had 76 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown, last year.