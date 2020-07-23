Will NFL investigate the Woody Johnson allegations?

Getty Images

Allegations of inappropriate workplace comments have been made against Jets owner Woody Johnson. Johnson has denied those allegations. So what happens next?

The Fritz Pollard Alliance has urged the NFL to “carefully monitor this situation and, if the allegations have merit, to take appropriate action.” The more appropriate expectation would be that the league will conduct its own investigation, and to make its own decision as to whether the allegations have merit.

That’s what the league would do if it were a player. It’s what the league did when it was Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

Johnson should welcome it, frankly. If he didn’t say what he’s accused of saying, exoneration would be far better than the vague sense of legitimacy that comes from impasse.

As to the notion that it happened in a different workplace, he still owns the Jets. For players, the Personal Conduct Policy extends far beyond their workplace behavior, governing every aspect of their personal lives, too.

The NFL has not yet responded to an email from PFT asked whether an investigation will be conducted. There’s no good reason not to do it. There are plenty of good reasons to do it.