A “brawl” could be coming among players over guaranteed money

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2020, 10:09 AM EDT
Getty Images

There’s optimism that the NFL and NFL Players Association will work out a deal regarding the financial aspects of pro football in a pandemic. There’s concern regarding the ability of the players to resolve one important aspect of the financial equation.

Players with fully-guaranteed salaries want their money. Players with non-guaranteed salaries, who will lose some of their money in the event of lost games, aren’t necessarily sympathetic to the plight of the players with fully-guaranteed salaries.

Most NFL players have non-guaranteed salaries. Most first-round picks get four years of fully-guaranteed salaries; most second-round picks have two years of full guarantees. Star players in the early years of their veteran contracts usually have fully-guaranteed contracts.

Most members of NFLPA leadership don’t have fully-guaranteed contracts. To the extent that a majority vote happens among the Executive Committee or the board of plater representatives or the full rank and file, players with fully-guaranteed salaries would not get full pay in the event that games aren’t played.

“It’s splitting the have’s and have-not’s,” one source told PFT this morning. Another source said a “brawl” could be coming between the star players with sizable guaranteed salaries and the players with non-guaranteed pay.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, for example, has a fully-guaranteed franchise-tag salary of $31.4 million. As written, the CBA entitles him to all of that, if only one game is played in 2020. He could lose $1.9625 million per game (he made $2 million for all of 2019) if the NFLPA agrees that players with fully-guaranteed contracts will be paid based on the number of games played.

The split in some cities could get awkward. In Green Bay, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a non-guaranteed salary for 2020. His backup, first-rounder Jordan Love, has a fully-guaranteed contract.

A source suggested earlier this week that, if the players with fully-guaranteed salaries have their rights undermined by a revised NFL-NFLPA agreement, they could explore whatever rights they may have (and they may have few or none) to exit the union or pursue legal remedies. For some players (like Prescott), the numbers are very significant. For other players, a decision was made to accept fully-guaranteed salary in lieu of signing bonus or offseason roster bonus in order to help a team with salary cap or cash-flow issues. Those players have every reason to be upset if they lose money that they would have had if they’d insisted on another former of payment.

Regardless of how it works out, this issue needs to be fully resolved among NFL players with sharply different interests before the interests of the NFL and NFLPA can be harmonized.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “A “brawl” could be coming among players over guaranteed money

  1. I am pretty sure the players signed actual contracts that spell out the terms of their deals. So that is on them, if they dont like what they signed. I am not sure what there would be to “brawl” about?

    If they wanted fully gauranteed money, they should have held out for it. Even though if I was an owner, I would look someewhere else if that was their demand.

  2. Let’s keep this simple: if the NFL plays less than a full season, any player who doesn’t see prorated salaries as a common-sense requirement of dealing with such a shortened season is simply an unreasonable doody. I say that while also understanding that people have the right to be selfish doodies, but that doesn’t change what their actions say. We are in a pandemic; the pandemic has prevented business as usual; it makes sense for everyone to work together to deal with the resulting negative impacts; a shortened season hurts revenues; it makes sense for players to not receive full pay in such a circumstance, especially given that they wouldn’t be fully “earning” in spirit what they are called upon to do (there is a reason players get paid by week during the season, and not monthly or bi-weekly over an entire year). That isn’t their fault, but none of this is anyone’s fault, except perhaps a country that may have created this pandemic and/or failed to act appropriately to stem the tide of the disease. Common sense minor sacrifices by everyone can help to lead to a more fair outcome…conversely, we live in a largely free country, and people have full right to push for their full share if that is what motivates them. But, in that case, the rest of us have the right to call a spade a spade.

  3. Pro athletes and teachers both don’t want to go back to work but both want to get paid their full salaries. Can’t have it both ways.

  4. Forgive me for not having any sympathy for either side in this. I work 40+ a week for a living.

  5. A non issue since No regular season games will he played in 2020.

    The owners are going to do everything possible to make the players look greedy and non-negotiable. They always win.

  7. As Florio pointed out in an earlier piece, if the shoe were on the other foot the owners would almost assuredly say (as they have in the past) “Hey, a deal’s a deal. You signed the contract, you live up to it.”

  8. Pro athletes and teachers both don’t want to go back to work but both want to get paid their full salaries. Can’t have it both ways.

    ————————————

    not all of us are scared of going back to work. sign me up for going back, regardless of what the year looks like. and hint, im not a pro athlete

  9. “if the NFL plays less than a full season, any player who doesn’t see prorated salaries as a common-sense requirement of dealing with such a shortened season is simply an unreasonable doody.”
    ___________

    Problem is the league is filled with guys like that. Dak is a perfect example because he could have had a gigantic long-term deal but demanded “just a little more.” How likely is he to graciously give some of the money back when he already views himself as being underpaid?

  11. MortimerInMiami says:
    July 24, 2020 at 10:29 am
    A non issue since No regular season games will he played in 2020.
    _____
    That ship has sailed.
    They’re playing.
    Sorry you’re disappointed.

  12. The problem at its root is the ego of being “the highest paid”. That is where guaranteed vs non guaranteed and all these other cap devices and contract terms. If the NFLPA had stuck to guaranteed contracts and stopped adding all the marshmellow terms to make the agents look better and give the owners ways to maneuver around the salary cap, we would be having this conversation.

  13. I’m worried if my Mother in law will get an extension on her $600/week unemployment benefits from Covid. That’s a real world problem. This crap? Nope, not very sympathetic.
    What these guys are crying about does not sit well with me.
    Grow up and be grateful. You’re all millionaires already.

  14. This is getting tiresome.

    And perhaps the greatest threat to all sports leagues – NFL included – is that there are people like me have gotten along OK without sports for a few months and have come to the realization that we don’t really miss it THAT much.

    Would I like to see football this fall? Sure.

    Will I really care that much if I don’t? No, I won’t.

    Owners and players alike should be afraid of fan disinterest growing to a critical level. And they’re not afraid at all – they take fans for granted.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.