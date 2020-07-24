Adam Thielen: I wouldn’t be in the NFL with conditions this year’s rookies face

Getty Images

Adam Thielen is a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Vikings, but seven years ago he was an undrafted rookie out of Minnesota State who had to work hard in minicamps and the preseason just to earn a spot on the practice squad.

If Thielen were a rookie this year, he doesn’t think it would happen. With offseason programs canceled, the preseason canceled and smaller training camp rosters, Thielen believes a player of his stature would never even get an opportunity to prove himself.

“I know that if I was going through this offseason as a rookie, I wouldn’t be in the NFL,” Thielen told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “There’s no chance. So, that part is difficult [for undrafted free agents], but at the same time it’s a unique situation that nobody could have anticipated.”

There may very well be a player coming out of a small school this year who’s good enough to become a Pro Bowler but will never get the chance to show what he can do, the way Thielen did seven years ago.