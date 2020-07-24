Alex Smith cleared for full football activity

Posted by Charean Williams on July 24, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT
Finally, after a week under a storm cloud, Washington’s NFL franchise has received some good news.

Alex Smith‘s surgical team has cleared the veteran quarterback to return to full football activity, Stephania Bell of ESPN reports.

Smith fractured his tibia and fibula in 2018.

Smith has said he was “very much lucky to be alive” following an infection in his leg that turned septic. It necessitated an extended process aimed at saving his life and then saving his leg.

Although Smith always sought to come back, the former No. 1 overall choice admits he had his doubts it would happen.

He spent the past few months in Hawaii with his family, where he rehabbed and trained. He did not know how well his right leg was healing until another round of imaging upon his return to Washington.

“Everyone was in agreement that my bone was in a really good place,” Smith told ESPN while filming his E:60 documentary. “I had healed a lot. They said that given the combination of the rod and where I was with the healing process, I had zero limitations and could even resume some football activities.

“To hear them say that, from a life standpoint, they wouldn’t restrict me from doing anything — I could go skiing or snowboarding tomorrow if I wanted — then on top of that, to get the green light that I could practice, get contact, that I had healed up, that much was pretty wild to hear. I didn’t know if I would ever hear those words.”

Smith will undergo a team physical and COVID-19 testing Monday at the team facility.

Smith, 36, acknowledged this is only the first step in his return to the playing field.

“For me, all eyes are on practice,” Smith said. “That’s the next step. I have to go prove to myself and certainly to everybody else that I can go practice.”

A month after taking the head coaching job, Ron Rivera brought up Smith unsolicited to reporters, alluding to a possible quarterback competition with Dwayne Haskins. Now, possibly, Smith will get a chance to do just that.

  2. Never, ever would have thought this possible. Remarkable. Applaud all the medical staff and Smith’s fortitude.

  4. I hope he’s fully recovered and can lead a normal life.

    Considering he’s been out 2 years, and will take a while to get into things can he really play in 2020?
    If he misses 3 years, then thats a lot of time.
    Good luck to him.

  5. Watched his recovery on ESPN earlier this year. Seemed like he went thru hell & back. I really would be hoping for him & his family that he makes it back to play. Good luck Alex!

  6. Glad to hear it. Even if he doesn’t make it back onto the field I am glad he’s physically capable. He’s one of the good guys in the game.

  7. This guy’s story is nothing short of phenomenal. What a truly incredible and inspiring human being. This Chiefs fan hopes he plays if that’s what he wants. He more than deserves it.

  8. Say what you will about him, but dude is a warrior at heart.
    I’ve neve been a pro athelete, so I can’t speak to his state of mind, but if I were him, I’d call it a day. then again, that’s what the difference between me and them. I post on the internet, he trains and balls out in rehab.

  9. Whether he plays another down matters little to me, he’s already won getting where he’s gotten.

  10. No matter if you like him as a player or not, this is the feel good story of the year.

    Good for you, Alex! I’m sure you worked your butt off. Congrats.

  12. If I ever get to see him step on to a field, I am going to cheer so hard. Just having him save his mobility is terrific, but if he could actually even take a hit and be okay? Have to think a ton of credit goes to his hard work and the support of his loved ones. Wonderful story.

  15. Alex you are a very lucky man and have a beautiful family to walk off into the sunset with. Also you could still be a part of football in coaching, please think long and hard before taking that field again my man. Good luck to you and God bless.

  16. He dodged a bullet, for sure. Washington also dodged 40 million dollars. They will NOT let him play this year. Covid is an easy excuse for not having time to prepare but if gets hurt again, Washington is back on the hook for his final two years.

    It’s a business. We keep hearing that. His rehab efforts cost him 40M. You know what? I wouldn’t give up a limb for 100M, so GOOD FOR HIM for trying as hard as he could and letting the chips fall where they fall. I’d force them to sit me. If they wanted me to play, I’d play. They said he was 100% but who doesn’t doubt that just a little bit?

    Him and Pennington, two of the best guys ever. Hoping he never limps again.

  17. That’s great news. That was a horrific injury, so I hope he walks away from the game. I am assuming he has to attempt to play to fulfill his contract obligations. Dan Snyder and coach Rivera need to give Smith a lot of leeway and avoid putting him at risk.

  18. Pretty amazing after seeing his leg in the ESPN documentary. Seems like a good dude, if the doctors clear him I hope he can play again.

