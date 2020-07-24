Broncos sign KJ Hamler to wrap up draft class

Getty Images

The Broncos are the latest team to get all of their draft picks under contract.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team signed second-round pick KJ Hamler on Friday. The wideout was the tenth and final selection from April to agree to a deal with the team.

Hamler was one of three wide receivers — first-rounder Jerry Jeudy and seventh-rounder Tyrie Cleveland are the others — drafted by the Broncos this year. He caught 98 passes for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns over the last two seasons at Penn State.

Jeudy and Hamler join 2018 second-round pick Courtland Sutton as key parts of a recieivng corps that the Broncos hope will help quarterback Drew Lock lift his game during his second season.