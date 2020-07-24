Current proposal would set $175 million as cap minimum in 2021

Getty Images

A conference call of NFL team owners on Friday included a resolution to start training camps as scheduled next week provided that the players approve the current economic proposal on the table.

The league and the NFLPA have been discussing a number of issues related to playing the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest has been how the projected drop in revenue this year will impact the salary cap because owners were initially looking to take the hit immediately while players wanted it spread out over the life of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the current proposal would leave this year’s cap at $198.2 million for this year and set a minimum of $175 million for the 2021 season. Any further shortfall would come off the caps through the 2024 season.

The NFL has new broadcast deals to work out in the coming years as their current pacts are up in 2022. The revenue generated by those pacts will also be part of the equation determining how the cap looks in those seasons.