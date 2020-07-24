Diana Hymowitz joining Washington front office as football operations assistant

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is adding to its front office staff.

The team is hiring Diana Hymowitz to serve as a Football Operations Assistant according to her Twitter account and updated LinkedIn page.

Hymowitz spent last football season serving as a seasonal operations assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining Major League Baseball to assist on the World Baseball Classic.

Hymowitz served as Assistant Director of Operations and Recruiting for the University of Albany football program during her time as a student at the school. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications in 2019. She has also worked with sports agent Kevin Gold.