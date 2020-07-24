Former 49ers DL Stan Hindman dies at 76

Getty Images

Former 49ers defensive lineman Stan Hindman died earlier this month, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Hindman was 76.

Hindman, who lived in Oakland, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago.

He spent his entire seven-year, 76-game career with the 49ers before becoming a successful Bay Area architect.

The 49ers made him the 11th choice in the 1966 NFL draft, and the Houston Oilers selected him with the 12th selection in the 1966 AFL draft.

The Ole Miss product joined the 49ers, where he made 40 of his 45 career starts in his first four seasons before injuring a knee. Hindman retired in 1971 but returned to play in eight games in 1974 when injuries depleted the team’s defensive line.