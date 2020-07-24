Glut of NFL-capable talent makes NFL confident full season will be played

Getty Images

The intersection of football and COVID-19 has created plenty of concern regarding the ability of the NFL to successfully stage 256 regular-season games and 13 postseason contests. One very important factor buoys the league’s confidence in this regard: The supply of NFL-capable talent far outweighs the demand.

Beyond the 37 players per team who won’t be around for the start of the regular season (that’s 1,184 players), there are hundreds more who played major college football at a high level and who are available at a moment’s notice to fill a vacancy on a roster or a practice squad.

Add in the fact that most COVID-19 absences would be short, the regular players will be back quickly — and they’ll have antibodies that will last at least for a couple of months.

The only problem will be the fitness of the players. If an outbreak, coupled with regular wear and tear, wipes out enough of a roster to press into service someone who was available to be signed earlier in the week, will he be ready to sufficiently protect himself and others?

If, for example, the virus wipes out several key players and backups on the Kansas City roster and the practice squad lacks sufficient replacements and if the Chiefs sign a guy off the street and plug him into the lineup, will he be able to properly fend off defensive players chasing Patrick Mahomes?

That’s why the NFL needs to consider borrowing the XFL’s ninth team concept. The XFL kept an extra squad that practiced and remained in game shape in the event any of the eight teams in the league needed replacements. So why not put together rosters of players who practice and remain in game shape in the event that an emergency happens? Hue Jackson, Jeff Fisher, and other available coaches could put them through the paces, ensuring that they are indeed ready to play.

It wouldn’t be cheap, but it could avert a disaster, providing a team in need not only with warm bodies but also with bodies in sufficiently good condition to perform.