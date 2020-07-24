GoFundMe set up to aid former Titans DL Josh Evans in his cancer fight

Getty Images

Former Titans defensive lineman Josh Evans asked for prayers from NFL fans last month. Now, he needs some financial help.

Susan Dragotto McFarlin, who met Evans 20 years ago while working in the Titans’ community relations department, opened a GoFundMe page to assist Evans.

In two days, the page has raised $375 of its $2,500 goal.

Evans, 47, underwent 13 hours of surgery after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in January. Tumors were found on his kidneys, gall bladder, intestines and pancreas.

Last month, Evans entered an Atlanta cancer treatment facility after learning the cancer had spread to his spine and liver.

Evans played seven years with the Titans franchise, originally making the Houston Oilers as an undrafted rookie in 1995. He played his final three seasons with the Jets. He started for the Titans during their Super Bowl season 1999.