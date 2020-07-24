Goodell: Training camps will open on time, NFL will play a full season

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says all remaining issues have been addressed for the league to play a full season as scheduled.

Goodell said the league and the players’ union have agreed on every issue that needs to be agreed upon for training camps to open and the full regular season and postseason to be played.

“The NFL clubs and NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season. Training camps will begin as scheduled,” Goodell said. “We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”

That’s good news for football fans, who will now cross their fingers and hope nothing unexpected happens in this most unpredictable of years.