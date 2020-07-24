Goodell: Training camps will open on time, NFL will play a full season

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 24, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says all remaining issues have been addressed for the league to play a full season as scheduled.

Goodell said the league and the players’ union have agreed on every issue that needs to be agreed upon for training camps to open and the full regular season and postseason to be played.

“The NFL clubs and NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season. Training camps will begin as scheduled,” Goodell said. “We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”

That’s good news for football fans, who will now cross their fingers and hope nothing unexpected happens in this most unpredictable of years.

  2. I would like nothing more than the NFL to proceed safely and play the season, like most on here. But are we there yet? Seems this decision by Goodell could have waited a few more weeks.

  4. Very refreshing, since no nfl players incurred severe or much more than mild reactions to Covid 19, makes sense to me…

  9. Just as sure I am that some will kneel during the anthem. I am just as sure the season will not be completed. My money is on the virus, because football is different than any other sport. There is way to much up in your face type of plays for this to happen.

  11. I guess I’m one of the only people here that think this is good news. Anything could happen, and the season might not be completed. But with the increase in therapeutics and progress on vaccines, I think things are going to get better, not worse. The media is relentlessly focused on the number of positive tests versus mortality rates, hospitalizations, age of infected persons, etc. They want to create maximum disruption in panic because it’s an election year. We’re going to be fine.

  12. good. time to stop this nonsense. 99.9999% of all humanity has survived this virus. enough with the hysterics.

  13. springfield says:
    Very refreshing, since no nfl players incurred severe or much more than mild reactions to Covid 19, makes sense to me…
    ==

    And since no NFL players are married, or have kids, or parents, or relatives, and don’t go to church, or shopping, or school, or anywhere else for that matter, virtually no one else has to worry about them passing the virus on to them.
    Makes perfect sense (eye roll).

  14. Cue the crowd that comments on every article how “there will be no season” like they are the ones personally canceling it.

    If you are so sure & proud of the NFL not having a season why not move on from NFL for a little bit? MLB just started back up, NBA is getting ready to go. Basically, what I am saying, is there are a lot of different avenues to spread your hate.

    Do not just stick to NFL sites, shoot for the starts, spread the hate, screw hope!! Go get em’ tigers, head to NBA & MLB sites!

    Of course, the whole “not gonna happen” stance does not look as good on an MLB site, since ya know, the season is happening.

  16. 145,000 dead Americans so far and another 1,000 dead today.
    Let’s just keep trying to proceed as usual. If we ignore it enough, it will go away

