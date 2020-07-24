If Bears have fans this year, PSL owners get first shot at tickets

Getty Images

The Bears became the latest team to acknowledge the obvious, that fans at games will be extremely limited if they’re there at all.

The team announced that all season ticket packages were suspended for the year, and that if any fans are allowed into games, priority would be given to PSL owners.

“It was a tough decision, but the health and safety of everyone must remain our top priority,” team president and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. “If we are able to host fans at home games, Season Ticket Holders, starting with PSL holders, will have the first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets. We are incredibly thankful for their loyalty, patience and support throughout this unique and challenging time.”

Season ticket holders can take a refund or a credit for 2021. They also announced that camp would be held without fans, and that their Family Fest and Varsity Bears events were canceled.