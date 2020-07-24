Internal squabble looms over roster size, too

Getty Images

The issue of guaranteed salaries isn’t the only one that needs to be worked out among NFL players. Per a league source, plenty of players have bristled at the efforts of the NFL Players Association to cut training-camp rosters from 90 to 80.

That’s 320 jobs gone, before camp even opens. It’s 320 chances to win roster spots, flushed without an opportunity to prove value.

Per the source, some members of the rank and file want 88 players on the training-camp roster, with the roster broken up into four pods of 22 each. The union is pushing for four groups of 20.

NFLPA leadership believes the extra bodies in camp will make it harder to limit the spread of the virus. Which is fine for the 80 guys who make the cut. For the 10 per team who are told to leave before they even put in a day of work, that’s a problem.

Ultimately, it’s a zero-sum game, with only 53 jobs available once the season arrives. Trimming the roster by 10 makes it more likely that veterans with sizable salaries will prevail in the annual effort to fend off competition.

This year, they already have the benefit of no offseason program. Going to camp with 90 instead of 80 takes 10 potential contenders for jobs held by established players out of the mix before the first time any of them set foot on a field.