LeSean McCoy has talked “to a couple of teams”

Getty Images

LeSean McCoy won a ring last season with the Chiefs, though he was inactive for the Super Bowl. He wants to win another.

That’s his desire to continue his career.

McCoy, 32, remains a free agent but expects to have a job this season.

“Right now, I’m just talking to a couple of teams — some of my favorite teams — that I’d think would be a great fit for me. I won’t tell you exactly,” McCoy told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. “But I think the biggest thing is to find the right fit. Find the right fit for me. I think at this point in my career, not just playing football, I want to play for the right team. I want to be able to contribute. I want to be able to win another championship. You can’t go from playing with the Chiefs with all that talent and winning a championship to now just trying to play. I’m the type of guy, I want to come in a room, challenge the running backs get them better. Be a veteran leader. All the type of things I want to bring to a team. So, just got to find the right fit for me.”

McCoy talked to the Raiders earlier this offseason, and the Eagles reportedly had some level of interest at one point. But seemingly none of the talks have led to an offer.

McCoy played 13 games last season, seeing action on 295 offensive snaps with 129 touches. He played only one snap in the postseason, inactive for the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

McCoy has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2017 when he earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod. In the two seasons since he turned 30, McCoy has 324 touches for 1,398 yards and eight touchdowns.

He set career-lows in yards from scrimmage in back-to-back seasons, with 752 in 2018 and 646 in 2019.

McCoy has 11,071 rushing yards in his 11-year career.

“You talk about that number. That number’s 12,000,” McCoy said of his career goal. “That’s something that I’ve always wanted to achieve. That’s big to me.”

McCoy, though, first has to find a new home for this season.