Mike Zimmer’s extension through 2023 finalized

Mike Zimmer has signed a three-year contract extension with the Vikings, the team announced Friday. The deal places him under contract through 2023.

“We are excited to have coach Zimmer continue to lead the Minnesota Vikings this season and beyond,” Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf said. “We strongly believe in his leadership and the team culture he’s fostered. We look forward to him furthering the team’s success of the previous six seasons and leading us to our ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl championship to Minnesota.”

Zimmer, 64, has spent the past six seasons in Minnesota. He was entering the final year of his deal.

Zimmer is 57-38-1 as a head coach, with Minnesota ranking seventh in wins among NFL teams since 2014. He led the Vikings to NFC North titles in 2015 and 2017 and has reached the NFC Championship Game.

“Coach Zimmer brings an intensity and consistency to the field that our players and fans alike appreciate,” Vikings owner/chairman Zygi Wilf said. “He holds his players and staff to a high standard and will continue to guide the Vikings to long-term success.”