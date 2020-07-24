NFL holding call with team owners, General Managers and coaches Friday

Getty Images

Optimism is building that the NFL and NFL Players Association will be able to bridge the remaining gaps in their negotiations about issues concerning the 2020 season and both sides will be holding calls on Friday to update their stakeholders on where things stand.

The NFLPA board of representatives has a call scheduled for the afternoon and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that another call is planned on the league side. The call is set to include team owners, General Managers and coaches.

Agreements have been reached about COVID-19 testing and scrapping the preseason in recent days. Several economic issues remain on the table, including how the salary cap in this and future seasons will be impacted the anticipated drop in revenue this year.

In the event both sides react positively to how things are coming together, optimism about an agreement that leads to training camps opening as scheduled should be even higher.