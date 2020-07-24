NFLPA Executive Committee unanimously recommends CBA proposal

Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players’ Association appear to be on the verge of an agreement that would allow the 2020 season to go ahead as scheduled and make future adjustments to the salary cap based on the loss of ticket revenues this season.

The NFLPA put out a brief statement saying its entire executive committee is on board with the current proposal to change the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“The NFLPA Executive Committee voted unanimously to recommend the proposed changes to the CBA,” the statement said.

If the two sides hadn’t been able to come to an agreement, all the revenue lost this season would have hit the salary cap next season, which could have resulted in the salary cap falling all the way to the $130 million range. The new agreement guarantees the salary cap will be at least $175 million, and if future salary caps need to be reduced, that would happen in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Although the 32 NFLPA player representatives still need to vote on the deal, it seems extremely unlikely that the player reps would vote against an agreement that their executive committee unanimously recommended. An agreement appears to be close.