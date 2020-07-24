NHL broadcast will include five-second delay to prevent “unsavory language”

Getty Images

As the NHL plans to resume its 2019-20 season, game broadcasts will feature ambient noise from the rink. Given that NHL players often use language that would make Rex Ryan blush (search YouTube for confirmation at your own risk), protections will be needed to keep people at home from hearing it.

Via ESPN.com, the league and the union agreed to a five-second delay “in an effort to prevent audible unsavory language.”

A five-second delay sounds good in theory. The problem is that whoever has his or her finger on the button needs to possess the hand-eye coordination of a seasoned esports professional. The expletives will fly repeatedly, and in some instances there will be more bleeping than there will be words getting through.

It will be an interesting experiment, given the possibility of football also embracing ambient sounds of the game. Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden has urged Sunday Night Football executive producer Fred Gaudelli to take advantage of the ability to hear sounds from the field. Some of those sounds definitely won’t be suited for broadcast TV.