Patrick Mahomes: I feel the same, haven’t bought anything since signing contract

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not go on a spending spree after signing his new contract.

Mahomes said the contract that could pay him $500 million through the 2031 season hasn’t changed him at all, and in fact he hasn’t spent any money since signing it.

“I haven’t bought anything,” Mahomes told CBSSports.com. “My dad texted me a couple days after the contract: ‘Do you feel any different.’ I said I feel exactly the same. I’m going to be the same person I was before I got the contract and before I got to the NFL — to be the best Patrick Mahomes I can be every single day.”

Mahomes did buy a house this offseason, but that was before signing the contract, and he said his primary priority wasn’t luxury but finding a house with a good workout room so he can stay in shape when he’s not at the Chiefs’ facility. Going from rich to fabulously wealthy won’t change Mahomes.