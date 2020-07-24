Practice squad expansion to 16 approved

Getty Images

NFL teams know they’re likely to need more bodies this year, as they try to push forward with a season in the middle of a pandemic.

Now, it appears they’ll have them.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL approved a proposal which would expand practice squads to 16 players.

That proposal also includes the ability to protect four players on a weekly basis, which would ostensibly make those four players de facto members of the active roster.

Having those extra players who are familiar with a team’s system will be crucial, as teams try to navigate the possibility of losing players to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines.