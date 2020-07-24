Proposal calls for eight days of strength and conditioning work before practices

Getty Images

The acclimation period for players ahead of the start of training camp practices was one of the details that the NFL and NFL Players Association have been discussing in recent days and the current proposal looks a lot like the one that was being kicked around earlier this week.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that there will be four days of COVID-19 testing and virtual meetings to open camp as players must test negative twice before being allowed in the facility. Physicals would occur on the next two days and then strength and conditioning work would get underway on the seventh day of camp.

Eight sessions, which can include walkthroughs, would take place during that phase and there will be one day off. Practice would begin on day 16, helmets would go on for the third day of those practices and padded practices would be allowed to begin on the 21st day. Lindsay Jones of TheAthletic.com adds that there will be a maximum of 14 days of padded practice before the regular season starts.

It’s a significant departure from past seasons, but one the two sides hope will get them to the start of the regular season as scheduled.