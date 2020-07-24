Report: 12 rookies have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far

Getty Images

Nine NFL teams have received results from the initial round of COVID-19 testing.

The NFLPA informed players tonight that 12 rookies from those teams have tested positive for the coronavirus, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It is unknown how many tests were conducted.

The NFL will have positive tests since COVID-19 is not going away. The plan is to mitigate the virus by isolating players who test positive and preventing the spread through daily testing, contact tracing and education.

Pelissero reports that club personnel — not just players — are subject to equal discipline if they engage in risky behavior that could expose themselves and others to COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the NFLPA’s website listed 59 players with a known positive coronavirus test. It does not have the COVID-19 counter on its website today.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Rams center Brian Allen, Broncos pass rusher Von Miller and Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth are among the players who are known to have had COVID-19.