Report: D.J. Fluker allegedly a domestic violence victim

Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker claims to be a repeated victim of domestic abuse, police documents obtained by WBFF reveal.

Baltimore County police arrested Kimberly Davis, who has had a long-term relationship with Fluker and has a child with him, after an incident at the couple’s home July 13. She stands accused of punching Fluker in the nose after an argument over social media.

An officer observed dried blood coming from Fluker’s nose, and WBFF obtained a photo that shows blood on Fluker’s face.

Davis told the officer she poked Fluker in the nose, according to the police report, and did not intentionally hit him to cause harm.

Police arrested her that night, and she faces charges of second-degree assault and destruction of property, WBFF reports.

Fluker told police it was not the first time Davis had assaulted him. He cited another incident on June 29, but said he did not file a police report.

WBFF obtained video that appears to corroborate Fluker’s accusation.

The Ravens said in a statement to WBFF they were aware of the incident.

Ravens safety Earl Thomas also allegedly was a victim of domestic abuse this offseason. Thomas’ wife held a gun to his head after she caught him cheating, according to the police report.

Nina Thomas was booked for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.