Report: DeAndre Baker, Aldrick Rosas planning to report to training camp

Getty Images

The Giants have not told cornerback Deandre Baker or kicker Aldrick Rosas to stay away from training camp, so both are planning to report Tuesday, the New York Post reports.

The Giants would not comment when the newspaper asked if the players were welcome despite their pending legal cases.

Baker has alerted Broward County authorities he is traveling to New Jersey on Sunday.

The Giants told him to skip the virtual offseason program after his May arrest on four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault in Florida.

“The case in Florida is still just pending and we are hopeful of a dismissal soon,” Patrick Patel, one of Baker’s attorneys, told The Post on Friday. “But right now DeAndre’s only concern is the team, and he will not be a distraction and will not be discussing the case. It is all about Giants and teammates now. He cannot wait to get on the field and out of the news.”

Rosas faces three misdemeanor charges from a hit-and-run collision in California.

The Commissioner’s Exempt List sometimes is used for unresolved legal cases. However, only the league can put a player on the exempt list.