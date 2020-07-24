Report: Fund will pay back lost guaranteed money

Getty Images

Brawl averted.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association are closing in on a pay-as-you-play approach to 2020. A major sticking point in this regard apparently will be addressed.

Via Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the revised labor deal will create a fund that will compensate players for any benefits lost due to the pandemic or any guaranteed money lost if games are canceled in 2020.

This fund will resolve the dispute between players who believed they’d get their 2020 salaries no matter what and those with non-guaranteed pay. If a player loses otherwise guaranteed pay this year, he’ll get it back later.

Apart from any lost interest earnings, the players with fully-guaranteed money will be getting their money — later instead of sooner. And the money that goes to players who lose guaranteed pay in 2020 will reduce the dollars available to all players in future years.

Regardless, it appears that a solution has been crafted that will preserve the guaranteed money, even if the players won’t be getting it for a while.