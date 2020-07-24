Report: Players will get stipend if they opt out of 2020 season

Getty Images

The agreement between the NFL and NFLPA includes a two-tiered opt out for players.

One opt out is a medical designation for high-risk players, and another is for players who don’t want to play for other reasons they are not required to reveal, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports.

No details were given on the how the plans differ.

Players have until Aug. 3 to opt out.

The opt out is irrevocable, and players in either plan will receive a stipend, according to Volin. The amount of the stipend is unclear.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that “many players asked a lot questions related to opt outs on union conference calls” and quoted a source as saying, “A lot of guys don’t want to play.”

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith are among those who have said publicly they are considering whether to play.