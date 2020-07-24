Rosters may stay at 90 until padded practice starts

Getty Images

NFL teams might still be able to take 90 players to training camp.

But they may not put them all into pads.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, teams could be allowed to carry the current 90-player roster for the first few weeks of camp if they use a split-squad set up for practices.

A proposed deadline for getting to an 80-man roster is Aug. 16, which would be before teams go into fully padded practices after a period of conditioning and work in shells, in hopes of limiting the amount of injuries upon start-up.

That’s an apparent concession to the NFLPA, which had concerns about eliminating 320 jobs before camps even started. Not having those extra 10 guys at the end of the roster and the lack of preseason games will ostensibly make it harder for undrafted rookies to make the roster, and some of them will only have glorified walk-throughs to make their impression.