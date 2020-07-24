Steelers wrap up draft pick signings

Getty Images

The Steelers have all of their 2020 draft picks under contract.

Four of the six players selected in April agreed to deals in recent days and the Steelers announced the final two signings on Friday.

Guard Kevin Dotson was a fourth-round pick after making 52 starts over four years at Louisiana. Steelers offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett said, via the team’s website, that Dotson is “the type of guy we look at that old school run game stuff like back in the day when you would run through guys.”

Defensive tackle Carlos Davis was the last of the Steelers’ six picks. The seventh-rounder also did shot put and discus for Nebraska’s track and field team during his time in college.