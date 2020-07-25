Bears send tight end Adam Shaheen to Dolphins

Getty Images

The jokes about the Bears having too many tight ends will be ending soon.

Per a source with knowledge of the transaction, the Bears are trading tight end Adam Shaheen to the Dolphins. The Bears will receive a conditional sixth-round pick in 2021.

Shaheen will first have to pass a physical. He has had plenty of injuries during his three-year career; he appeared in only eight games in 2019 and six in 2018. The second-round pick in 2017 (43rd overall) has 26 career catches for 249 yards and four touchdowns.

The sixth-round pick is believed to hinge on Shaheen being on the Miami roster at some specific date in the regular season.

The move clears $1.27 million in cash and cap space for Chicago, leaving the Bears with seven tight ends on the roster, headlined by veteran Jimmy Graham and second-round rookie Cole Kmet.